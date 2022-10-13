One person was killed and four others were injured when a car hit multiple pedestrians in Brooklyn on June 25, 2022. (PIX11)

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police arrested a man Thursday in connection with a June hit-and-run crash that killed a 67-year-old woman and critically injured her 8-year-old grandson.

Tyler Green, 22, was charged with murder, manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and assault in connection with the June 25 crash. Police also slapped him with charges for reckless endangerment, criminal possession of stolen property, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death. He also was charged with license plate, traffic and speeding violations.

The deadly incident started when NYPD officers in Bed-Stuy attempted to pull over the suspect car after observing mismatched plates on the car and two people inside who appeared to be smoking, NYPD Assistant Chief Judith Harrison said at the time. Police stopped the car at Ralph Avenue and Chauncey Street, but the driver sped off when officers got out and walked up to it.

“The vehicle fled northbound on Ralph Avenue and struck a bicyclist and two pedestrians at the corner of Ralph Avenue and Macon Street. That vehicle continued northbound on Ralph Avenue and at the corner of Halsey Street struck another pedestrian and struck a vehicle,” Harrison said.

Lynn Christopher, 67, was killed. She had lived in the area for decades before her death, residents said.

