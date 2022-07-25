EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police arrested a man on murder charges Monday after he allegedly killed a 77-year-old woman in Brooklyn.

Elenora Bernard was found injured in her East 45th Street home on Saturday evening after a 911 call for a reported assault. Police said she was bruised and had swelling about the body. Emergency medical services rushed Bernard to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Officers arrested Andrew Hooper, 51, on murder charges early on Monday. He lives in the building next to Bernard.