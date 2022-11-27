BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Police on Sunday arrested a man accused of attacking an NYPD traffic enforcement agent in Brooklyn.

Aaron Beller, 48, was taken into custody on charges of assault in the second degree and menacing. He allegedly attacked an on-duty and in uniform agent on Nov. 14.

At the time, the traffic enforcement agent was issuing a parking summons to a vehicle on Avenue Z, police said. Video shows the agent and suspect exchange words.

Beller allegedly pushed the agent to the ground and repeatedly punched him. Police said Beller then allegedly fled in the vehicle the agent had written the summons for.