Man arrested nearly 5 months after Brooklyn double shooting kills man

Brooklyn

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — Police arrested a man in connection to a double shooting that killed one man nearly five months ago.

Kevin Phillips, 39, was taken into custody Monday night in Brooklyn in the May 17 shooting where Miles Boppsemple was fatally shot. 

He faces charges of murder, attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

Police responded to a call of a man shot along Remsen Avenue and Avenue A in the East Flatbush neighborhood just after midnight on May 17.

Officers arrived to find a 30-year-old man shot in the back and was hospitalized in stable condition. 

Further investigation determined Boppsemple, 31, had also been shot at the location and was transported by private means to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

During a vigil held for Boppsemple less than 24 hours later, a young mother was fatally gunned down after a drive-by shooter opened fire at a crowd of mourners.

