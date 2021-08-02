Surveillance images of a person of interest in connection with a sexual assault in Brooklyn on July 25, 2021, police say. (NYPD)

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — Authorities arrested a man accused of robbing and sexually assaulting a woman at her Brooklyn apartment building last month.

Adrian Quarless, 37, was arrested Friday afternoon and faces charges of robbery, sexually motivated robbery, grand larceny and sexual abuse, police said.

The 28-year-old woman was heading back to her building in the vicinity of North 10th and Roebling streets in Williamsburg around 1 a.m. on July 25 when Quarless approached her, police said.

The suspect then threw the victim down the steps leading to her building and sexually abused her, authorities said.

The assailant then snatched the victim’s purse, containing her cash, identification and multiple credit cards, before fleeing the scene, according to police.

Later that day, Quarless allegedly used the victim’s credit cards in Bensonhurst, making over $46 in purchases, police said.