BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police have arrested a man on Tuesday who allegedly shot an aspiring model in the head after an argument over a parking spot at a Home Depot in Brooklyn earlier this month.

Quincy Davis, 58, is facing murder and criminal possession of a weapon charges in connection with the Brooklyn shooting. The incident occurred on Sept. 9 after an argument broke out between Davis and two other people at the Home Depot on Nostrand Avenue, a witness said.

Davis allegedly fired several shots into the couple’s car while they tried to drive away. Imani Sharpless, 26, was shot in the head, and her boyfriend was shot in the knee, according to police.

Sharpless died on Sept. 14, several days after the shooting. She was an aspiring model living in Brooklyn, sources told PIX11 News.

A friend of Sharpless called the shooting “senseless” and said the aspiring model had “so much to live for.”

“Always a bright spirit. Always had a smile on her face. It really is sad,” said Sharpless’ friend, who wished to remain anonymous.

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.