BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police have arrested and charged a man on Friday in connection with the death of a 67-year-old woman in Brooklyn.

David Drummond, 30, is facing murder charges after officers discovered Shirley Awer, 67, unresponsive inside a box in an apartment on Linden Boulevard. First responders pronounced the woman dead at the scene, police said.

The victim had visible head trauma according to police sources.

The Office of Chief Medical Examiner of the City of New York is determining the cause of death.

