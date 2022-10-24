A 17-year-old girl was fatally shot in Crown Heights, Brooklyn on Sept. 28, 2022, police said. (PIX11)

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police arrested a man on murder charges Monday, weeks after he allegedly shot a 17-year-old girl in the face in Crown Heights.

Malik Bob, 23, was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon. He allegedly killed Shayma Roman on Sept. 28. Police said at the time that Roman did not appear to be the intended target.

After the Eastern Parkway shooting, police said men were seen fleeing the scene. Both suspects fled north on Rochester Avenue.

Roman was with her sister outside another relative’s apartment when she was shot, relatives previously told PIX11 News. She was a student at the Brooklyn Democracy Academy and loved to play basketball. Family described the teen as “loving, caring, straightforward.”

Police put up posters around the crime scene offering a $3,500 reward for information leading to an arrest.