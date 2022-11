EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man has been arrested on Friday for the death of Shakim Devega, 28, who was found unresponsive in the Kingsboro Psychiatric Center in September, police announced.

Tysheen Ashby, 33, of Brooklyn, was arrested on murder charges, according to NYPD. Police said an investigation revealed trauma to Devega’s neck and the surrounding area.