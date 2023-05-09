BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Authorities are searching for a man who escaped from police custody in Brooklyn Monday, according to the NYPD.

Joseph King, 21, slipped out of his handcuffs while officers were transporting him to Brooklyn Central Booking near Schermerhorn Street at around 5:45 p.m., police said. King was arrested on grand larceny and assault charges, officials said.

King was last seen running into the Hoyt-Schermerhorn Street subway station and remained at large, as of Tuesday, police said.

Police said the suspect has black hair, brown eyes, and an “EM4” neck tattoo. He is about 5-foot-7, 145 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black bubble jacket, gray pants, a multi-colored floral print shirt, and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).