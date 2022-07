Pictured is the man who allegedly snatched a yarmulke off a six-year-old boy’s head in Brooklyn. (Credit: NYPD)

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly swiping a yarmulke off a 6-year-old boy’s head on April 24.

Marwan Mustafa allegedly took the boy’s yarmulke while walking near Bedford and Lafayette avenues and fled the scene, according to police. He was charged with a hate-crime count of grand larceny and aggravated harassment.