EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — A man was arrested Monday in Brooklyn, just a day after a 50-year-old woman was stabbed to death on Sunday morning, the NYPD said.

According to police, Anthony Wilson, 34, was arrested and expected to be hit with charges including murder and criminal possession of a weapon. Officials said he lives just blocks from the victim, Dorothy Clarke-Rozier.

Officers responding to a 911 call found Clarke-Rozier just before 6 a.m. Sunday with a stab wound to her back on Albany Avenue near Farragut Road, in the East Flatbush area, authorities said. Emergency medical services rushed the victim to a nearby hospital, where she was subsequently pronounced dead.

It was unknown what led up to the fatal stabbing.

