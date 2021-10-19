EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — Nearly two months after a woman was found stabbed to death on a Brooklyn street, a man has has been arrested on murder charges, the NYPD said Tuesday.

According to police, Antoine Thompson, 43, was picked up late Monday night in East New York on charges including murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

The Brooklyn man’s arrest comes after 27-year-old Jennifer Rodriguez, of Wyandanch on Long Island, was fatally stabbed multiple times on the afternoon of Aug. 31, authorities said.

Officers responding to a 911 call found Rodriguez on the sidewalk, near the intersection of Belmont and Georgia avenues, with stab wounds to her neck and stomach, police said.

EMS rushed the woman to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead about an hour later.

