Man arrested after 4 stabbed at possible Brooklyn illegal gambling operation: police

Scene of a quadruple stabbing in Sunset Park, Brooklyn on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. (Thomas Cassidy for PIX11 News)

A man is facing murder and assault charges after four men were stabbed in Brooklyn, including one who died, at what appeared to be an illegal gambling site, the NYPD said Monday.

According to police, 45-year-old William Smith, of Brooklyn, was arrested Sunday evening on charges including murder, robbery and assault.

Around 9:30 p.m. Friday, police responded to a report of a stabbing near 57th Street and Seventh Avenue in Sunset Park. They arrived to discover four victims at the site of what looked to be an illegal gambling operation, according to the NYPD.

A 46-year-old man was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Officials later identified him as Yong Zheng of Manhattan.

Two other victims, a 39-year-old man and 42-year-old man, suffered non-life threatening injuries and were hospitalized for treatment. The fourth victim, a 49-year-old man, was treated at the scene after sustaining a puncture wound, authorities said.

According to the NYPD, at least three of the victims were Asian. While police did not suggest the stabbings were a hate crime, the incident came amid a series of hate crimes against Asian New Yorkers that prompted the city and NYPD to promise a renewed focus on preventing them.

Despite the arrest, police said Monday their investigation was ongoing.

The NYPD on Friday said they were looking for four to five men in connection with the stabbings.

