EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man allegedly shot his girlfriend to death during an argument in a Brooklyn home early Sunday morning, police said.

The woman’s daughter called authorities after the suspect, 48, allegedly shot the victim three times in the home near East 96th Street and Clarkson Boulevard in East Flatbush at around 3 a.m., police said. The girl then hid in the home until help arrived.

Authorities found the woman, 49, with gunshot wounds to the head, stomach, and leg, according to the NYPD. The victim was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved.

The boyfriend tried to hide but cops were able to force their way into the home and take him into custody, police said. The alleged shooter has not been charged.

The victim has not been publicly identified. The investigation remained ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).