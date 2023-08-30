BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man accused of killing his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son claims he pushed the child off the bed but authorities believe the boy was beaten to death in the Brooklyn home, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Authorities found Nasir Carter Paris unconscious and unresponsive with bruising to his stomach in the home on East 68th Street at around 11:55 p.m. Sunday, police said. The boy was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved.

Latrell Lewis, 23, told cops he was watching Paris at the home when he pushed him off the bed and the boy hit his head on the vent on the ground, prosecutors said.

However, the medical examiner determined the boy died from multiple blunt-force injuries to the head and body, including a brain hemorrhage, skull fracture, and multiple organ injuries, according to the criminal complaint.

“Nasir Carter Paris’s injuries are consistent with multiple inflicted blunt force traumas. Injuries are not consistent with the defendant’s above-described account,” prosecutors said in court documents.

Lewis was arrested and charged with murder and manslaughter. He was arraigned Tuesday night and is being held without bail, authorities said. Lewis is due back in court on Sept. 6.

Lewis’s attorney could not immediately be reached Wednesday.

