BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Brooklyn man is accused of stabbing to death an 18-year-old during a dispute on a subway train, police said.

Mark Smith, 25, was arrested and charged with manslaughter, assault and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the stabbing death of Staten Island resident Isaiah Collazo on April 6, according to the NYPD.

Smith allegedly stabbed Collazo in the abdomen during a dispute on a northbound D train as it entered the Fourth Avenue and Pacific Street station, which is part of the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center complex.

Collazo was pronounced dead at a hospital. Smith allegedly fled the station after the stabbing and was arrested less than a week later.