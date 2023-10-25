BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A gunman is accused of fatally shooting a man in the head and injuring two others outside a Brooklyn NYCHA building last month, police said Wednesday.

Ryan Nieves, 18, allegedly shot the victims in the courtyard of the Sumner Houses at 987 Myrtle Ave. just after 5 p.m. on Sept. 30, according to the NYPD. It was unclear what prompted the gunfire.

Kyle Forde, 28, was shot in the head and two other men, ages 32 and 28, were shot in the lower back and stomach, respectively, authorities said. The victims were rushed to the hospital, where Forde succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Nieves was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder, attempted murder and robbery, police said.

A second suspect is being sought in the incident, according to a law enforcement source.

