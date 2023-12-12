BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man is accused of shooting two people, including a teenager, aboard a Brooklyn subway train, police said.

Alexander Villafana, 20, allegedly shot a 17-year-old boy and a man, 57, on a Manhattan-bound C train near the Ralph Avenue station in Bedford–Stuyvesant around 5:40 p.m. on Nov. 28, according to the NYPD. The teen was struck in the left hand and the man was hit in the left ankle, police said.

Villafano allegedly opened fire after arguing with the teen. The man was an innocent bystander caught in the gunfire, police said.

Villafana was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment, police said.

His arraignment was pending Tuesday afternoon, according to court records.

