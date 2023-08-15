BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man is accused of repeatedly punching an 81-year-old man sitting on a bench in Brooklyn last month, police said Tuesday.

Anthony Baksh, 32. allegedly attacked the victim while he was sitting on a bench near 1271 Foster Ave. at around 3:30 p.m. on July 27, according to the NYPD. Baksh allegedly punched the man in the head several times, sending him to the hospital, police said.

Baksh, a Brooklyn resident, took off in a black BMW after the incident and was arrested on Aug. 2, police said.

He was charged with assault – injuring victim 65 or older, menacing, and harassment, according to court records. Baksh pleaded not guilty during his arraignment and was released without bail.

His attorney could not immediately be reached Tuesday.