BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A man is accused of groping a 14-year-old girl aboard a Brooklyn subway train, police said.

Juan Cantoran, 22, was arrested Saturday in connection to the Dec. 8 incident on the southbound D train, according to the NYPD. Cantoran allegedly touched the teen’s backside as the train pulled into the subway station at Utrecht Avenue and 18th Avenue at around 4:30 p.m., police said.

Cantoran then got off the train and headed toward 19th Avenue and 86th Street, police said The teen followed him and took a photo of him, authorities said. The victim also tried to stop the suspect but he got away, police said.

Cantoran is charged with forcible touching, sexual abuse, and acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17, police said.

He was arraigned Saturday and a temporary order of protection was issued, according to public court records.