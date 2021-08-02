Man accused of grabbing, placing hand over women’s mouths in BK sex abuse pattern: NYPD

Cops are searching for the man who accused of sexually abusing two women in Williamsburg Aug. 1, 2021. (NYPD)

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — Authorities have launched a search for a man accused of grabbing and sexually abusing women in Williamsburg less than two hours apart Sunday morning.

It was first reported to police that a man approached a 27-year-old woman in the vicinity of North Third Street and Bedford Avenue around 1:20 a.m. and grabbed her from behind.

The suspect then placed his hand over the woman’s mouth, told her to be quiet and inappropriately touched her, according to authorities.

The victim, who was not injured, fled for her safety. 

Less than two hours later, the man approached another woman in the vicinity of North Sixth Street and Roebling Street, police said.

He grabbed the 25-year-old victim from behind, placed his hand over her mouth, told her to be quiet and tried to pull her out of view, officials said.

The victim struck the suspect with her elbow and fled for safety, according to cops. 

Police released surveillance footage of the suspect exiting the train station before the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

