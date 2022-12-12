BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 60-year-old Brooklyn man died a few days after he was punched during a fight in Brownsville last week, and the suspect has been charged in the attack, police said.

Authorities found the victim, Arthur Fleschner, lying on the sidewalk with head trauma at 103 Hegeman Ave. in Brownsville on Dec. 4 at around 9:15 a.m., according to the NYPD. Fleschner was taken to the hospital and succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

Investigators said Danny Quiles, 52, allegedly punched the victim several times during a fight, knocking him to the ground. Quiles allegedly fled the scene before authorities arrived.

Quiles has been charged with manslaughter, police said.