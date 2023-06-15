Jordan Williams nodding ‘yes’ to reporters gathered outside the 90 NYPD precinct, acknowledging he acted in self-defense, Tuesday night. (PIX11)

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A courtroom shocker in Brooklyn as the suspect accused of stabbing a man to death on a subway train was released from custody Thursday afternoon.

The judge sided with the defense’s plea for sympathy by granting Jordan Williams no bail pending trial.

“I think she should be [sympathetic]; I think all New Yorkers should be,” said defense attorney Jason Goldman.

Williams spent the last two days behind bars awaiting arraignment for manslaughter.

The charges, including criminal possession of a weapon, stem from a Tuesday night melee on the J train in Brooklyn.

Williams appeared relieved while standing by his attorney’s side before going home to Queens.

“As i said to the judge, you can get assaulted, or a friend or family could be injured, or you can fight back and get arrested,” said Goldman outside the courtroom.

Attorney Goldman and Williams’s mother, April Williams, compared this case to Daniel Penny and Jordan Neely’s death on the subway last month.

They, too, are arguing the homicide was in self-defense.

But Mayor Eric Adams cautioned no two cases are ever the same.

“It is very challenging to look at case a and say why did case b, why did this not happen here, said Adams, “if our criminal justice system operated like that, it would be frightening for me.”

Williams said of her son, “he acted with courage to defend himself and passengers from a physically violent, reckless, and deranged individual.”

“The heartbreak over these events have taken us by storm, but our faith remains stronger than ever,” she continued in a GiveSendGo post for his legal defense fund.

The 20-year-old has no criminal history.

He was with his girlfriend when authorities said Devictor Ouedraogo became belligerent and violent – and started a fistfight.

Police said Williams used a pocketknife to stab the 36-year-old homeless man in the chest.

“The subway system, notwithstanding the high-profile cases, is safe. We have over four million riders a day and a handful of crimes a day,” said NYC Transit president Richard Davey, who insists subway crime is the lowest in three decades.

He admits these incidents don’t help the agency’s crime perception problem.