Man, 97, fatally struck by SUV, pinned to Brooklyn storefront

BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn — A 97-year-old man died after he was struck by an SUV and pinned between the vehicle and a building in Brooklyn Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 3:45 in the vicinity of Brighton Beach Avenue, just east of Brighton 4th Street, police said.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a pedestrian with trauma throughout his body. 

The man, identified as Volf Ferdman, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities said. 

Investigation determined Ferdman was sitting on a walking device along Brighton Beach Avenue close to the building line when a 79-year-old man attempting to pull his 2008 Cadillac Escalade from a parked position mounted the curb and drove onto the sidewalk, according to police.

The vehicle’s front bumper struck Ferdman, forcing him into the storefront, through the glass doors, cops said.

The 97-year-old man was subsequently pinned between the doors and the front bumper of the vehicle, authorities said.

The driver was not injured.

