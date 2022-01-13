Man, 77, slashed during dispute on subway in Brooklyn

Police released images of the suspect who allegedly slashed a 77-year-old man in Brooklyn on Jan. 2, 2022 (NYPD)

BEFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn – A 77-year-old man was slashed during a dispute on a subway car in Brooklyn earlier this month.

It happened on Jan. 2 around 10:15 a.m. onboard a northbound A train approaching the Utica Avenue subway station in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood, police said.

The victim had engaged in a verbal dispute with the suspect, according to authorities.

The man then slashed the victim in the right calf with a cutting instrument before fleeing the station on foot, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries.

@PIX11News on Twitter