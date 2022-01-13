Man, 77, slashed during dispute on subway in Brooklyn

Police released images of the suspect who allegedly slashed a 77-year-old man in Brooklyn on Jan. 2, 2022 (NYPD)

BEFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn – A 77-year-old man was slashed during a dispute on a subway car in Brooklyn earlier this month.

It happened on Jan. 2 around 10:15 a.m. onboard a northbound A train approaching the Utica Avenue subway station in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood, police said.

The victim had engaged in a verbal dispute with the suspect, according to authorities.

The man then slashed the victim in the right calf with a cutting instrument before fleeing the station on foot, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).