WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 77-year-old man was hit in the face with a cutting object in a hate-crime attack in Brooklyn Monday, police said.

The suspect also made anti-Jewish comments when he approached the victim near 492 Broadway in Williamsburg at around 5:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The victim was treated at the scene for unknown injuries.

The scooter-riding suspect fled after the incident, police said. There have been no arrests and the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

