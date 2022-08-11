Champaign Police continue to investigate after one is wounded.

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11)— A 75-year-old man was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Authorities were conducting a wellness check in the second-floor apartment at 25 101st Avenue in Cypress Hills at around 1 p.m. and found the man sitting on a chair, unconscious and unresponsive, police said. EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Containers with an unknown chemical were found at the scene, police said. DEP is investigating.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

