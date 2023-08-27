NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 74-year-old man was attacked on his way into a Brooklyn subway station on Wednesday afternoon, police said Sunday.

The suspect punched the victim in the face near the entrance to the A/C train station at the corner of Fulton Street and Nostrand Avenue at around 1:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The man was taken to the hospital with head and face injuries, police said.

The assailant was last seen running northbound on Nostrand Avenue and remained at large, as of Sunday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).