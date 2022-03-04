FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) —- A 72-year-old man was fatally struck by an MTA bus in Brooklyn, police said Friday.

The man was struck on Feb. 18 at the intersection of Avenue H and Nostrand Avenue, officials said. At the time he was taken to a hospital for a foot injury. The man succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

Investigators determined the man was hit as the bus driver turned from Avenue H onto Flatbush Avenye, police said. The 50-year-old driver, who stayed on the scene, was issued a summons for failure to yield and exercise due care.

Police have not yet identified the victim of the deadly incident.