BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Police are searching for two men who beat a 71-year-old man in Brooklyn during a dispute last month.

One of the suspects backed their car into the victim’s vehicle near the corner of Union Street and Sixth Avenue, sparking an argument, on Feb. 5, according to the NYPD.

The assailants then clobbered the 71-year-old man and threw him to the ground before fleeing in a 2014 Honda Accord, police said.

First responders transported the victim to a hospital to treat a broken hand and eye trauma, police said.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/or on Twitter @NYPDTips