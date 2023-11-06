EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 71-year-old man is accused of fatally stabbing a man and attacking a woman inside a Brooklyn home last month, police said Monday.

Sylvester Harris allegedly stabbed a 60-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman multiple times in the body in an apartment on Willmohr Street in East Flatbush at around 1:25 p.m. on Oct. 25, according to the NYPD.

The man died at the scene and the woman was conscious when she was taken to the hospital for treatment, police said. Police have not identified the man.

Harris was arrested Friday and charged with murder, attempted murder, felony assault, assault with intent to cause injury, and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

Harris pleaded not guilty during his arraignment on Saturday, accoridg to public court records. He is being held without bail.

The relationship between the defendant and the victims was unclear.

