Pictured are the suspects who allegedly attacked a man in Brighton Beach. (Credit: NYPD)

BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group attacked a 66-year-old man without provocation on a Brighton Beach street Tuesday, according to police.

The victim was walking near Brighton Beach Avenue and Brighton 7th Street around 12:55 p.m. when a group approached him from behind, punched him in the back of the head, and ran off, authorities said. The victim declined medical attention at the scene.

Police asked the public for any information that could lead to an arrest, releasing surveillance images of the suspects.

