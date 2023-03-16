FLATLANDS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man viciously attacked a 65-year-old customer in a McDonald’s drive-thru in Brooklyn last week, breaking his nose and two eye sockets, police said.

The victim was in his car waiting for his order at the fast-food chain at 7602 Flatlands Ave. on March 9 at around 1:40 a.m. when the suspect got out of his black Infinity and started a fight with the man, according to the NYPD. The assailant then reached into the victim’s car and began repeatedly punching him in the face, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital with a broken nose and two broken eye sockets. The perpetrator left his vehicle at the McDonald’s drive-thru and took off on foot in an unknown direction, police said.

The suspect has black hair and was last seen wearing an orange sweatshirt, black jacket, and orange and black sneakers, officials said. There have been no arrests.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).