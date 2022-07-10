A 61-year-old man died in a hit-and-run in Brooklyn on July 10, 2022, police said. (Loudlabs)

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11)– A 61-year-old man died after he was struck by two hit-and-run drivers in Brooklyn early Sunday morning, police said.

Authorities said the victim was hit at the intersection of Dean Street and Washington Avenue in Prospect Heights at around 2:15 a.m. The first vehicle was traveling northbound on Washington Avenue when it struck the pedestrian. Police believe a second car then hit the victim at the same location.

Neither car remained at the scene, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he died.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).