EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 58-year-old man was found dead after he was allegedly punched in the face in Brooklyn, according to police.

Police said they received a call about an unconscious man around 7:40 a.m. Sunday inside an apartment on Elmira Loop. When officers arrived, they found James Keitt unresponsive with bruises on his face. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

After investigating, police found out Keitt had an argument with another man inside the apartment. The man punched Keitt before leaving the apartment, according to police. Officials said Keitt went to sleep after being punched and did not wake up.

Officials said the incident is being investigated as a homicide. According to police, the investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.

