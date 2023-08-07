Police search for a man in connection to stabbing after app meet up, according to authorities. (NYPD)

KINGSBRIDGE HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 32-year-old man was stabbed by a man he met on an app on Tuesday in Brooklyn, according to police.

Police are searching for a man allegedly connected with the stabbing. Police said the victim met with the unidentified man on an app. According to authorities, the two men met at a private home near Sedgwick Avenue and West Kingsbridge Road around 2:30 p.m.

The unidentified man stabbed the victim in the neck with an item used for cutting, according to police which left the victim with severe cuts. Police said the suspect ran away in an unknown direction.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to police. PIX11 News asked an NYPD spokesperson which app the two men met on. However, the spokesperson said they do not have any specifics at this time.

