BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Police are searching for the suspect who shot and killed a 29-year-old man in Brooklyn last week, police said.

On March 12. the victim and suspect had a short conversation inside an establishment located at 2815 Avenue U around 10:22 p.m., according to the NYPD.

They both went outside where the assailant pulled out a gun and shot the 29-year-old man in the chest, police said. The suspect then fled the scene heading toward Gravesend Avenue.

First responders transported the victim to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Authorities described the suspect as a man, approximately in his 20’s, heavy set, with a mole on his face. He was last seen wearing a red jacket, gray sweatpants, and black sneakers

