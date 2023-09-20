BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 21-year-old man was gunned down outside a Brooklyn apartment building Monday night, police said.

Authorities found Lawrence Augustin with multiple gunshot wounds near 991 Carroll St. in Crown Heights at around 7:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The victim was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved.

It was unclear what prompted the gunfire. There have been no arrests.

