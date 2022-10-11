FLATLANDS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 19-year-old Department of Education employee was shot in the head a block away from a Brooklyn school Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The shooting occurred near a grocery store on Avenue M in Flatlands at around 2:50 p.m. The male victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

The victim is a paraprofessional at the DOE, the agency confirmed. It is unclear if he worked at the school near the incident.

“I am absolutely heartbroken and outraged that one of our dedicated employees was senselessly a victim of random gun violence. Our educators, our students, and our families deserve better than living with the threat of gun violence,” DOE Chancellor David C. Banks said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.