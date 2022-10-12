FLATLANDS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police arrested a 19-year-old man Wednesday in the shooting death of a Department of Education employee.

The worker, Ethan Holder, was shot in the head and critically injured on Tuesday at a grocery store on Avenue M in Flatlands. He died on Wednesday.

He had just left work at P.S. 203 Floyd Bennett School when he was shot, according to authorities. Sources said he was working at the school as a substitute. He was the intended target of the shooting. Community residents remembered Holder as a stand up guy. They said he was often busy working.

Officers arrested Javier Oates in on murder charges in Holder’s death. Police also charged Oates with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal use of a firearm.