BROOKLYN (PIX11) — An 18-year-old man was fatally stabbed aboard a subway train rolling through Brooklyn late Thursday, according to authorities.

The victim and another man got into an argument aboard a northbound D train approaching the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center hub around 11:30 p.m., police said.

As the dispute escalated, the assailant stabbed the teen in the abdomen with an unknown object, then fled into the station and up to the street, officials said.

First responders rushed the victim from the station to an area hospital, but he could not be saved. Authorities had not publicly identified him by name as of early Friday, pending notification of his family.

A detailed physical description of the suspect was not immediately available. No weapon was recovered at the scene.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).