BROOKLYN (PIX11) — The Brooklyn Bridge is a symbol of New York City, and you may notice a change to some of it.

An extensive maintenance project has been underway for the past four years, including deep cleaning and new brickwork. Crews are working on the Manhattan side.

Millions of people visit it every year, and it’s a popular spot for photography. Photographer Raymond Rogers said it’s iconic.

“You have the lines and the views. Get a low angle and blurred background. It makes for a beautiful photo,” Rogers said.

The bridge is even more camera ready, with a cleaner and brighter exterior.

NYC Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said the city has about a year left on a $300 million mega-project on the bridge that started a few years ago. It addresses maintenance as well as exterior and interior areas.

“Bridges are built with an average 80 years of life. We have to continue investing in maintenance and safety of the bridges,” Rodriguez said.

Crews work inside the bridge’s base support structures, which contain some rooms and old storage space.

Mami Hariyama is a dancer and has a ballet school in Manhattan. She was taking pictures and performing along the span.

“It’s a symbol of New York. Beautiful weather, and this is a perfect spot for a photo shoot,” Hariyama said.

Giovanna Fioretto was with a group of students along the pedestrian walkway.

“My grandparents were immigrants; They saw the Statue of Liberty and this bridge. It’s an emotional time and special to be an American,” Fioretto said.

The bridge opened on May 24, 1883. Repair and maintenance are also a part of continuing capital plans. About 800 bridges and tunnels of various shapes and sizes are managed by NYC DOT.