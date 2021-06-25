Maimonides Medical Center to bring emergency department to former Victory Memorial Hospital site

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn — If south Brooklyn residents ever find themselves in an emergency situation, they soon won’t need to travel very far.

The site of the the former Victory Memorial Hospital on 92nd Street will now be a much-needed emergency department, as Maimonides Medical Center is taking it over. The new owners broke ground Friday on the property in Bay Ridge and it’ll be the area’s only freestanding emergency department.

Josephine Imperatrice of Maimonides says it will be beneficial for the community.

“If your dad falls off a ladder, if your daughter breaks a bone, if you’re in a car accident, if you’re experiencing chest pain — an emergency department that’s in your neighborhood can mean the difference between life or death,” Imperatrice said.

The move is long overdue for the south Brooklyn neighborhoods of Dyker Heights, Bensonhurst, and Bay Ridge. The closest emergency rooms right now are in Sunset Park or Coney Island, but having the facility in Bay Ridge is not only beneficial for the community.

It’s rewarding for EMT’s and paramedics too like Shmuel Gager.

“It’s going to shorten our transport times for the critically ill,” Gager said. “So instead of taking eight minutes, we can shorten it to four minutes and they can see a physician right away.”

If a patient needed to be hospitalized, a transfer to the main campus in Borough Park would be roughly two miles or 10 minutes by ambulance.

Kenneth Gibbs, President and CEO of Maimonides, says time is of the essence.

“Cardiac arrest — you want to be met on time,” he said. “We were number one in the country for outcomes. We’re bringing that to these communities.”

Maimonides plans on officially opening its doors next year. Gibbs also said you may even be able to cure your New Year’s Day hangover there.