BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Maimonides Health opened its brand new emergency department this week in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, expanding much-needed emergency services to South Brooklyn residents.

The new 15,000-square-foot facility sits at what used to be the site of the Victory Memorial Hospital on 7th Avenue, which shuttered in the early 2000s.

Since then, South Brooklyn residents have gone without adequate emergency health care in their community. Patient Janet Adams said the department’s opening has made a huge difference in accessing health care.

“To go to any other hospital, it’s a drive,” Adams said. “Especially now with all the traffic, this was so convenient.”

Maimonides staff said the department aims to tackle the dire need for emergency health care for Brooklynites in Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights, Bensonhurst and the surrounding neighborhoods.

“Although the community has a lot of physicians who live around here and work around here, there’s been no access to emergency health care for the elderly; for the pediatric population,” said Dr. Ahmed Rashed, the emergency medical director.

The new department is fully equipped with the only emergency CT scan in all of South Brooklyn and is fit to treat both adults and children.

Officials with Maimonides Health said the facility is a push to expand health care across Brooklyn. The department has 22 beds, but in the event of an emergency, it can handle up to 44 patients as staff looks to treat as many people in the community as possible.