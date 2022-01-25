Machete-wielding man threatens Jewish community in Brooklyn: police

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Police were at the scene after members of the Jewish community in Brooklyn were allegedly threatened by a man with a machete Jan. 24, 2022 (Citizen App)

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A machete-wielding man was arrested after he made threats against Jewish community members in Brooklyn Monday night, officials said.  

Police responded to reports of a man who was running around Borough Park with a machete around 11:40 p.m. He was threatening neighbors and menacing two of the Shmira public safety members, police said. Citizen App video shows several police vehicles at the scene. 

The NYPD identified the suspect as 32-year-old Saul Sosa. He was arrested moments later on 47th Avenue in Borough Park and transported to the hospital because he was intoxicated, police said. Officers also recovered a machete at the scene, but no injuries were reported.  

Sosa faces charges of anti-Semitic criminal mischief, police said.

