CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Fun in the Sun becomes a Frost Fest this year in Coney Island.

Deck the rides and string the lights on the grounds of Luna Park. For the first time, the amusement park lights will be twinkling for the holidays this year.

Decorations and special events help ring in the season around the city this time of year.

On select dates beginning Nov. 18 and running through Jan. 7, Luna Park will open a winter village.

About 20 rides, including the Cyclone roller coaster, will be operating. Vendors and games will be part of the events. A mini-ice skating rink is being installed.

Leslie and Lupe enjoy a trip to Coney Island any day.

“You just make the effort. Bundle up and enjoy the time you can go outside,” she said.

Luna Park wants to capture some of the summer experience and bring it into the winter.

“We are excited to see how it goes. It will be our first experience to see how year-round works,” said Luna Park’s Max Slutsky.

The park has added events in the past few years, including Halloween and early spring openings.

Local businesses hope the crowds think it’s cool and business gets hot.

“It’s the first time. We have the polar bear club. Let’s hope Luna Park gets crazy too,” said Diti, who was working behind the coffee bar at Surf City Restaurant.

Beach wear has a different look in November, December and January. The rides that will be running have to be winterized. All plans and events are “weather permitting.”

Different admission packages are being sold online.