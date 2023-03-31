CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — For the first time since the summer, your weekend plans can include roller coasters and games on the boardwalk.

Visitors arrived at the gates for the noon opening day on Friday at Luna Park. There are new sights and sounds.

Luna Park expanded this year to 15 acres with two new rides. A roller coaster and water ride thrilled people on the first day.

The area had been a vacant lot for decades.

“I love Coney Island,” said Joshua Gold.

Gold said the corkscrew on the new roller coaster, known as Tony’s express. Leti’s Treasure is already creating a splash.

“It’s so wonderful to be out here and to be a part of this. A thrill with the gush of water above you,” said Robert Galletta, who enjoys as cold dip as a Coney Island Polar Bear member.

Coney Island businesses are ready to go.

“We’ve been seeing tourists already come out. With the park openings, it brings out even more people,” said Maya Miller, owner of Brooklyn Beach Shop on the boardwalk.

Alessandro Zamperla runs the family business and wants everyone to feel at home at Luna Park.

“We preserve the past and embrace it, and keep improving, and bring in innovation,” he said.

On Sunday, Coney Island officially hosts opening ceremonies. In addition, some free rides will be available to the first visitors.

It’s also donation day at Luna Park. Last year, Zamperla says proceeds from the day raised $90,000 for three children’s charities in Brooklyn.

Coney Island has weekend hours through Memorial Day, with some expanded hours during Spring Break.