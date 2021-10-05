Luna Park expansion kicks off again at Coney Island after pandemic shutdown

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn – Residents and visitors to Coney Island have something big to look forward to next year. After the pandemic put a stop to construction on the expansion of Luna Park, Tuesday’s groundbreaking marked development starting back up again.

Three rides plus a pedestrian plaza are new attractions visitors will experience for the 2022 season.



Rachel Loeb, president and CEO of New York City Economic Development Corporation, says it’s a new beginning for the community.

“It’s a real symbol of the rebirth and the regrowth after the pandemic and we’re really excited to see first-class, world-class amusement rides come to Coney Island,” Loeb said.

Initially hoping to open in the summer of 2020, the transformation of the formerly vacant concrete lot is now coming to life after more than a decade of being just a dream.

Alessandro Zamperla, president and CEO of Central Amusement International, is thankful for the progress.

“It’s been on pause for so long so it was a little bit of a concern, but today is an amazing day,” Zamperla said.

The Super Flume ride will have 12 boats lifting riders 40 feet giving them a view of the shoreline before diving down for a big splash.

The J2SK roller coaster will intertwine with the Flume twisting and turning through its path.

The Sky Chaser ropes course, which will also have ziplining, will give climbers a view of the boardwalk and water.



The new pedestrian plazas will offer visitors shaded seating areas and more options for food, entertainment, and retail.



Councilmember Mark Treyger said Coney Island is the most magical place in New York.

“I think I can say this with certainty: we need Coney Island more than ever,” Treyger said.

The rides aren’t only the new additions. The project is expected to add 100 jobs.

Developers also plan to extend the season into the winter for a holiday activation event to offer food, games, and entertainment in the cooler months hoping to make it a game changer for south Brooklyn.



The expansion is set to be completed for the spring of 2022.