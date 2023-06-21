BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Coney Island’s Luna Park is celebrating its 120th birthday Wednesday with new rides and entertainment — perfect for the first day of summer.

The community-wide celebration will be filled with carnival-style entertainment, music, special treats, and four new attractions.

One of the new innovative attractions, the Sky Chaser Ropes Course, is New York City’s first 50-foot oceanside ropes course and adventure zone, according to Luna Park.

Admission to Luna Park’s historic celebration is free, and ride prices start at $3.